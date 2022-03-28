ODU gives up 7 run lead, prevails in 10th against Charlotte

After opening the weekend series 0-2, the Monarchs avoid the sweep

NORFOLK, Va. — The 18th ranked Old Dominion baseball team got a walk off homer to defeat the Charlotte 49ers in game 3 of their weekend series.

Andy Garriola went deep to right field in the first inning of extras to secure the 13-12 victory for the Monarchs.

Now, get rid of the 5th inning and ODU wins this game 10-2. It's the same inning that began their slide in Game 2, one that saw them relinquish an early lead and lose to the 9ers. Up 9-2 heading into the 5th today, the Monarchs exited the inning down 12-11.

Unlike Saturday, however, ODU did not allow another run for the rest of the game. They did manage to score one of their own in the bottom of the 8th, ultimately sending the last game of the series to extras.