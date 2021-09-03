ODU & Hampton renew battle of the Southside vs Peninsula

The two schools will meet for the first time since 2016 with Monarchs winning all five of their previous showdowns.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton and Old Dominion are just over 14 miles apart separated by tunnels connecting the peninsula to the southside. Their football programs are going through eerily similar experiences of late. Both finally have games under their belts after nearly two years of not playing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two square off Saturday night from S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk at 7pm. It will be the first time the two schools have met since September 4, 2016 when the Monarchs rolled past the Pirates 54-21.

ODU is 5-0 in the series, but this matchup has two teams who are still feeling each other out in terms of an identity. Hampton only lost half of its starters from a 2019 squad that went 5-7 under head coach, Robert Prunty who's in his 4th year at the school. The Monarchs are essentially starting over after finishing 1-11 in their final season under Bobby Wilder in 2019. Wilder helped restarted the program back up in 2009.