DeLisha Milton-Jones next up for ODU women's basketball

NORFOLK, Va. — Well that didn't take long. It took ODU just six days to find a replacement for Nikki McCray as head coach for women's basketball. DeLisha Milton-Jones is the next one in line.
She has a similar pedigree as McCray, which is saying something. Most recently Milton-Jones was as assistant for Syracuse women's basketball and before that she was head coach at Pepperdine.
Milton-Jones had an extremely successful playing career. She won the Wade trophy as the college national player of the year for Florida in 1997. She is a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner. She put in 17 years in the WNBA where she had an all-star career.