It's nearly inexplicable how ODU, or any team could blow a 17 point lead in the final 3 and a half minutes of a game. That happened against Texas-San Antonio last Saturday. The key for the Monarchs is being able to move on.

Next up, it's first place, North Texas coming to the Constant Center on Thursday night. As Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones puts it, "We're smack dab in the middle of this race and we can't allow UTSA to beat us a second time, so to speak."

ODU is (6-3) in the conference. That is good enough to put them a half a game out of first place.