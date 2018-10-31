Newcomers, veteran, versatile and up tempo would be the best words to describe this year's edition of ODU basketball.

Ahmad Caver and B.J. Stith are back and form the heart of the team. As head coach Jeff Jones says, "we need that one-two punch. Losing what we lost, those are the two guys that I know night in and night out, you know it could be a rough night or whatever, gut we need production from those two guys."

To replace Trey Porter, the Monarchs have solved the problem by bringing in two 7-footers, Elbert Robinson and Da'Jour Dickens.

Coach Jones thinks this team will at least as up tempo as last year if not a little bit more.

It all starts next Tuesday night. The Monarchs will host NAVY in the season opener at the Constant Center.

© 2018 WVEC