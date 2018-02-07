NORFOLK, Va.- Size appears to be the theme these days for Old Dominion men's basketball coach, Jeff Jones. They've added another big man to the fold. According to the Virginian Pilot, former Bethel Bruin, Dajour Dickens is transferring to the school. He spent last season at Providence College playing just three games before missing the rest of the year due to a reported back injury. Dickens wound being redshirted for his freshman year.

The Monarchs are seeking a waiver that allows him to play this upcoming season. Dickens played his high school ball for the Bethel Bruins. He'll be ODU's second 7-footer joining Elbert Robinson who comes from Louisiana State University.

