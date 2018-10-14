NORFOLK, Va. – Kesean Strong scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Blake LaRussa to cut Marshall’s lead to 28-20 with five minutes left but two late touchdown runs from Tyler King gave Marshall a 42-20 win Saturday night in Norfolk. ODU trailed 14-3 at halftime and 21-3 after an Anthony Anderson four-yard score midway through the third quarter. The Monarchs mounted a comeback covering 75-yards in seven plays capped by a one-yard TD pass from LaRussa to Travis Fulgham to make the score 21-10.

ODU cut the lead to 21-13 on a 41-yard field goal from Nick Rice early in the fourth quarter, but Anderson rushed for his third score of the game to push the score back to 28-13. Old Dominion once again cut the lead to eight, this time on a Strong touchdown catch, before King’s two touchdowns sealed the win for the Herd.

Following a Malik Gant interception inside the red zone, Anthony Anderson put Marshall on the board first with a 22-yard touchdown run to cap a 10 play, 88-yard drive. Alex Thompson hit Tyre Brady for a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Thundering Herd a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

ODU got on the board with a 30-yard Nick Rice field goal at the end of the half, capping a 14 play, 55-yard drive. The drive was highlighted by an 18-yard catch by Will Knight on third and 11. LaRussa completed 31-of-54 passes for 296-yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions. True freshman Will Knight carried 11 times for 70-yards, while Isaiah Harper caught a season-high eight passes. Justinn Richardson and Sean Carter had a team-high eight tackles, while Oshane Ximines had seven tackles, his first career interception and a sack.

© 2018 WVEC