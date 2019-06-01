Twenty one....then number of points Western Kentucky scored with no answer from the ODU Monarchs to start Saturday's Conference USA battle.

Twenty one...the deficit overcome by the Monarchs to secure the biggest comeback win in school history.

The Monarchs used turnovers to go on a furious tun to close the first half. Down seven at the break, ODU carried that momentum into the second half, tying the game at sixty two with less than three minutes to play.

A timely three from Xavier Green, defense and made free throws polished off the greatest comeback in program history.