ODU Men's and Women's basketball teams have something to prove in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — Both the ODU Men and Women experienced their first Sun Belt preseason polls recently. The results were different, the men were picked 9th while the women came in 2nd, but their reactions were the same.
Both teams expressed a combination of apathy and motivation towards the rankings. The men certainly look to prove the voters wrong while the women aim to prove them right. In that same breathe, each dismissed the rankings as having any impact on the actual games.
Both teams start their season on November 7th. The men begin with the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, while the women open with Florida Gulf Coast University.
While the women return preseason all conference pick Amari Young, and Princess Anne grad Brianna Jackson, the men welcome 7 new members, 4 from the transfer portal. Coach Jeff Jones expects those transfers to play a major role on a team remade after a disappointing 2021.