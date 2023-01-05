ODU men's tennis road to the NCAA tournament had plenty of adversity

18 months ago, Nicola Vidal was hit by a car and nearly died while months after, fellow senior Luca Maldoner tore his ACL.

NORFOLK, Va. — E+R=O. It’s the acronym for a simple equation: emotion + reaction = outcome. The Old Dominion men’s tennis team has aced this formula time and time again.

“It's crazy I still struggle to believe what happened,” said senior Nicola Vidal.

18 months ago, Vidal was hit by a car in a 7-Eleven parking lot. The life- threatening accident still feels like yesterday.

“The car drove right into me and then that was it. When the car backed up, I couldn’t really realize what was going on.”

That’s when a civilian stepped in to save Vidal’s life.

“A guy with experience had to know what to do in those kinds of situations. He came and put a belt around my leg.”

That civilian is the reason Vidal is alive and back on the court. You’d think that would be the end of adversity for the Monarchs, but it wasn’t. It was, however, Vidal’s own response that inspired resiliency in the rest of his team when they needed it most.

“His reaction to what happened to him helped the whole team fight through this,” said Head Coach Dominik Mueller on everything his team has been through.

And resiliency would come in handy for these Monarchs. Just months after Vidal’s accident, fellow senior Luca Maldoner torn his ACL.

“The stuff that they had to go through just automatically makes you stronger,” Mueller said of their bond.

A band of brothers turning tragedy in triumph, the Monarchs beat South Alabama in the Sun Belt finals last week. Maldoner clinched the win in a thrilling come from behind victory en route to the conference title. You couldn't write this story any better.

“This is maybe one of the most heroic individual efforts we’ve ever had in the ODU athletics department. It sounds silly but this was like a Hollywood ending,” said Mueller.