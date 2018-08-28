ODU kicks off their 2018 football season on the road at Liberty University. At the same time head coach Bobby Wilder kicked off his weekly Monday press conferences.

Wilder was ready with a genuine pep talk for the media and the fans. The whole team has been working at it harder than ever in preseason with an emphasis on a more physical approach to practice.

One of the biggest themes this year is a wealth of experience. There are 22 seniors on the roster. About those seniors coach Wilder says, "They'll take charge. They'll be the ones to motivate themselves and each other. That's got a lot to do with college football. You're coaching X's and O's you're hoping you don't have to coach love of the game."

