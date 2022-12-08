ODU offensive coordinator resigns, weeks before season opener

The announcement comes just weeks before ODU's season opener against Virginia Tech on Sept. 2.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dave Patenaude resigned as the offensive coordinator for Old Dominion University's football team, head coach Ricky Rahne announced Friday.

Rahne will restructure responsibilities on his coaching staff to account for Patenaude’s resignation, according to a spokesperson for the university.

The 54-year-old came to ODU after three seasons at Georgia Tech, where he was also the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Rahne has known Patenaude since both were on the coaching staff at Holy Cross back in 2004. He's the second offensive coordinator they've lost. Kirk Campbell was fired after the team had won five straight games to become bowl eligible.