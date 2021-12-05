ODU officially going bowling! Will face Tulsa in Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Monarchs are in their first bowl game since the 2016 Bahamas Bowl when they beat Eastern Michigan.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs are all set to go bowling. Old Dominion announcing on Sunday, they will take on Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday December 20th at 2:30pm from Conway, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

ODU's incredible run began with a torrid 1-6 start. The Monarchs proceeded to roll off five straight wins that included their season finale at home in a 56-34 win over Charlotte that pushed them to a 6-6 record and bowl eligible in head coach, Ricky Rahne's first official season.