ODU officially going bowling! Will face Tulsa in Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Monarchs are in their first bowl game since the 2016 Bahamas Bowl when they beat Eastern Michigan.
Credit: ODU Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs are all set to go bowling. Old Dominion announcing on Sunday, they will take on Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday December 20th at 2:30pm from Conway, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

ODU's incredible run began with a torrid 1-6 start. The Monarchs proceeded to roll off five straight wins that included their season finale at home in a 56-34 win over Charlotte that pushed them to a 6-6 record and bowl eligible in head coach, Ricky Rahne's first official season. 

It's Old Dominion's first bowl game since winning the 2016 Bahamas Bowl over Eastern Michigan. They'll be playing a Golden Hurricane squad (6-6) that plays out of the American Athletic Conference.

