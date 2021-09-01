Like the old days for Xavier Green in ODU win

The Monarchs guard was on target as the Monarchs outlasted Florida Atlantic 71-67

NORFOLK, Va. — The first thing that needs to be said after ODU's 71-67 win over Florida Atlantic is, "Welcome back Xavier Green."

Green with his 16 points, was a welcome spark for the Monarchs in their first home conference game of the season.

This is the same Xavier Green who was one of the team scoring leaders two years ago, but he has struggled to find his range. You can add 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 0 turnovers to his stat line. Also, in the second half, he defended the Owls top scorer and did a solid job of containing him.

Austin Trice was a force inside and led the Monarchs in scoring with 17 points.

ODU had a 40-37 lead at halftime and all night, every time FAU made a run, the Monarchs had an answer.