ODU overwhelms Virginia Wesleyan, staves off comeback

The Monarchs size and athleticism were on display, ending the Marlins second half comeback before it reached single digits

NORFOLK, Va. — In the end, the Monarch's size and athleticism were overwhelming. Repeatedly getting out on the break, and sporting a 50-36 advantage on the boards, ODU was too much for the Virginia Wesleyan Marlins on Monday night.

In the face of those physical disadvantages, however, the Marlins came to play. The Division III stalwarts cut a 20 point deficit to 10 in the second half, ultimately winning the period by a point en route to losing the contest by 14. Sophomore Omari Deveaux had 18 while Eric Rowland and Jordan Crump each pitched in 10 for Wesleyan. The game marked the team's first loss on the season.

On the ODU side, transfer Chaunce Jenkins did a little bit of everything in his first start for his new school. The Newport News native notched 11 points, 9 boards, 2 blocks and generally impressed with his explosiveness. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 15 points, with 9 coming at the foul line. As a unit, the Monarchs nearly doubled up at the charity stripe, shooting 30 free throws to Wesleyan's 16, using their physical advantages to get to the rim often.

Both teams struggled from deep, Virginia Wesleyan was 5/25 from 3 point land while ODU finished 4/15 in an area they are desperate to improve this season.