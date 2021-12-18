ODU players getting in football practice...and some fun at the same time

The Monarchs have expressed not only how much work they're getting in with football during the Myrtle Beach Bowl, but also savoring its time off the field.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Work continued for Old Dominion as they get set for their Myrtle Beach Bowl showdown with Tulsa on Monday at 2:30pm. It will be their first game in over three weeks. Players have felt the same they've always been since getting to South Carolina on Thursday. "Once we're into that football part, our thing is being where are feet are", expressed senior linebacker Jordan Young. "We're honed in on the little details and making sure everybody is present."

Monarch head coach, Ricky Rahne has the mindset of this being a business trip, but he's also wanted his players enjoy this time with each other off the field. Their fun continued on Saturday night with the team having a bowling outing. Among the interesting styles of delivery? One lineman figured to long snap his bowling ball down the lane. Defensive end, Marcus Haynes, who mentioned he owns two bowling balls, but couldn't bring either of them. "I guess with the regular bowling balls, I'm definitely going to try."

Jordan figured to apply the same rules with the sport as he would if he were playing the Wii video game. "I've got bigger hands, longer fingers. I'm afraid they might get stuck so I just throw the ball." When told of that, teammate and cornerback, Tre Hawkins III said, "Oh that's nothing like real bowling! I don't know what Jordan's score is, but that doesn't look like real bowling." Ouch!