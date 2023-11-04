ODU QB Wolff opts for transfer portal

Quarterback Hayden Wolff started 22 games over three seasons for the Monarchs and made his announcement through his Twitter account.

NORFOLK, Va. — On the final week of Old Dominion spring football, the Monarchs will be one less quarterback as they get set for their spring game on Saturday. In what had been a three player race for the position, Hayden Wolff announced through his Twitter account on Tuesday he's entering the transfer portal.

I will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer, looking forward to the future🫶🏼



Jeremiah 29:11✝️ pic.twitter.com/481OZQ2KUp — HAYDEN🐺 (@haydnwolff) April 11, 2023

“Looking forward to the future,” he wrote.

Head coach, Ricky Rahne talked about Wolff leaving saying, "It became time in his mind that he'd done everything he could here and move on".