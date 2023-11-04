ODU QB Wolff opts for transfer portal

NORFOLK, Va. — On the final week of Old Dominion spring football, the Monarchs will be one less quarterback as they get set for their spring game on Saturday. In what had been a three player race for the position, Hayden Wolff announced through his Twitter account on Tuesday he's entering the transfer portal.
“Looking forward to the future,” he wrote.
Head coach, Ricky Rahne talked about Wolff leaving saying, "It became time in his mind that he'd done everything he could here and move on".
Wolff will have two years of eligibility left. He started 22 games in three seasons for the Monarchs and passed for 5,578 yards to go with 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career at the school. Last season, Wolff threw 2,908 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions and would start all 12 games for a team as they finished 3-9.