ODU returns to the court for first time since entering COVID protocols

Each of their last two games postponed, the Monarchs prepare to face UTSA on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. — It was arguably their best performance of the season. As the college basketball world halted around them, the Old Dominion Monarchs landed in Florida and outplayed FIU.

They tallied their highest point total of the season behind their most efficient shooting performance. Austin Trice came off the bench to score 25 points and Charles Smith IV provided some much needed outside shooting to lead the Monarchs.

The game was supposed to be the first leg of their annual Florida road trip.

Then came the protocols. ODU joined what feels like most other programs in America, having their next two games postponed. Since then they've been working through quarantines and 6 man practices. Multiple members of the coaching staff contracted COVID as well. The momentum from that impressive win over FIU seemingly stalled.