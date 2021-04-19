Old Dominion University offering affordable season ticket packages

With their lowest prices since the program's first season, the Monarchs look to put fans back in the stands following a lost season.

NORFOLK, Va. — Following three straight losing seasons and a year lost to COVID-19, Old Dominion is headed back to the beginning with season ticket packages.

For one, the school will offer its lowest prices since the program's inaugural season. Sideline seats start at just $99 with $150 packages and $200 packages also available.

The offerings cover all six home games and serve as an express entrance into the ODU football community.

"Season tickets is kind of the front door for our program, that kind of establishes you as one of our supporters. It opens up doors from tailgating to parking on campus. It does give you some priority," said Jason Chandler, the Associate Athletic Director of External Operations, while noting that season ticket holders get priority the following year. "One of the best things that comes along with that is looking ahead to future seasons."

That's not the only ties to the past that ODU is bringing back with the new promotion.

Taylor Heinicke, fresh off a playoff start and new contract with the Washington Football Team, came back to his alma mater to film commercials with new coach Ricky Rahne.