ODU sports and a pandemic update

Monarchs athletic director Wood Selig weighs in on Covid-19 and much more

NORFOLK, Va. — No official news on fall sports for ODU, but there are testing results. The school did Covid-19 tests on 317 athletes, coaches and athletic staff before they were allowed on campus. Seven of the tests came back positive.

There is nothing from Conference USA in regards to fall sports, but ODU athletic director Wood Selig doesn't sound encouraged.

Selig did an interview with ODUsports.com in which he talked about fall sports and beyond. He says Covid-19 is bigger and badder than ever. Then he added, "If it was a good idea in March to cease competition, I can't help but think it would be a smart idea to maintain that philosophy."