Now, all of 18 years of age, Steven Williams is back at quarterback for ODU with a year of seasoning already under his belt.

What does this year's version of Williams look like? He tells us, "I feel older and I feel like I have a say so in the offense. I have a maturity level and I gotta command."

While the quarterback always gains the most attention, head coach Bobby Wilder is trying to widen the focus a bit when he says, "We've got 22 seniors. We've got 18 fifth year seniors all across the roster right now. The emphasis should not be on our quarterback having to win football games."

