ODU steps into spotlight at Sun Belt media day

The Monarchs are setting their own expectations as they begin life in a new conference

NORFOLK, Va. — The day before the Sun Belt's annual football media day, the conference dropped it's preseason polls. The good news? ODU has two members on the preseason all conference first team. Tight End Zach Kuntz and Wide Receiver Ali Jennings III are both considered the best in the conference at their pass catching positions.

The bad news? Old Dominion is picked to finish last in its East Division and second to last in the conference as a whole. Even fellow newcomer James Madison, brand new to the FBS, is slotted one spot above the Monarchs.

More good news, however, head coach Ricky Rahne doesn't care.

"Preseason polls are not worth the paper their printed on," Rahne said, before modernizing while declaring the polls unworthy of the megabytes used to show them digitally. The 3rd year head coach cited yearly top 10 teams that don't finish in the top 25, before turning HIS focus to the Monarch's focus, which is on them and them alone.

"We're focused on what we're gonna do, we have much higher expectations for ourselves," said the former Penn State offensive coordinator.