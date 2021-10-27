Old Dominion University to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 2023

"Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program," ODU President Brian Hemphill, Ph.D. said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University (ODU) is joining the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.

In an announcement Wednesday, ODU's Athletics Department said it will join in all sports the conference offers, including baseball, men's basketball, football, men's golf, men's tennis, women's basketball, women's golf, women's soccer, women's tennis and volleyball.

ODU will join the 10 football-playing members of the conference, including Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

The Monarchs will join with Southern Miss, which announced Tuesday it has also joined the league.

"Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program. We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future," ODU President Brian Hemphill, Ph.D. said.