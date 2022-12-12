ODU superstar Ali Jennings transferring to Virginia Tech

The game breaking wideout will take his talents to Blacksburg for his 5th season

NORFOLK, Va. — It's easy to forget now, in the waning hours of the college football season, that one of the year's biggest upsets so nearly wasn't.

Old Dominion's offense had yet to find the end zone when they faced a 2nd and 10 from the Virginia Tech 39 with just over a minute to play. Down 4, anything less than a TD would allow the Virginia Tech Hokies to escape Norfolk with a win.

A game winning touchdown was much more far fetched then than it's remembered now. The Old Dominion offense had mustered just two field goals, their lone touchdown coming on a blocked field goal returned for 6.

Then Ali Jennings happened.

Quarterback Hayden Wolff's pass floated through Norfolk's night sky, a tenure defining upset resting on it's laces, before falling into Jennings' arms just shy of the goal line.

The next play sealed an upset for the Monarchs and the catch kick started a volcanic stretch for Jennings.

Forty seven catches for 905 yards and 8 touchdowns over the first 7 games for Jennings, and a 3-4 start against a brutal schedule for the Monarchs. An injury plagued end to the season spoiled what started as one of the best receiving seasons in the country.

But it's safe to say Brent Pry noticed. The Virginia Tech head coach is making absolutely certain that Jennings won't be the reason his team loses next years rematch.

Jennings announced today via Twitter that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech. Heading into his 5th season of college football, Jennings entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

It will be Jennings' 3rd school after starting his career at West Virginia, and the move fills a glaring hole for the Hokies. The lack of weapons on the outside was an issue all year in Blacksburg, and a factor in an offense that never got going. This was BEFORE the team's best offensive weapon, Kaleb Smith, entered the portal himself. Smith's transfer appeared disastrous for Tech, but the Jennings news provides an in state remedy.