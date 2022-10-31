ODU tight end Kuntz ruled out for the rest of the season

According to head coach Ricky Rahne on Monday, Zack Kuntz, a junior, will have surgery for an undisclosed injury.

NORFOLK, Va. — As if the Old Dominion football hasn't had enough to deal with a two game losing streak, now an injury to a key offensive weapon. Head coach Ricky Rahne announced on Monday that tight end Zack Kuntz will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury.

"He was trying to see how long he could go to see if he could rehab it", says Rahne. "It was just something that couldn't happen."

Last year, Kuntz was second in the country among tight ends with 73 catches. He also had 692 receiving yards to go with 5 touchdowns for Old Dominion and was first team All-Confeence USA. He's missed the last three games for Monarchs and has just 12 receptions for 144 yards and 2 scores.

"Zack's one of my guys", says offensive lineman Leroy Thomas. "I know the news was definitely hard for him".

There's no doubt that Kuntz will be missed by teammates, but they've also been motivated by him. "It's not like we're leaving Zack behind", says Monarch cornerback Tre Hawkins III. "We definitely have love for Zack, but more than anything he'd want us to move forward and focus on the game."