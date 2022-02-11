ODU to end Conference USA membership this summer

In a Friday statement, the school announced a termination of the membership on June 30, 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU is getting out of Conference USA sooner rather than a later. On Friday the school made public their plan to leave C-USA this summer.

In a statement the school said, "Old Dominion University will terminate its membership in Conference USA effective June 30, 2022. The University will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 season. This decision comes after considering the best interests of the University and the Monarch family, including our 500 student-athletes and hundreds of thousands of alumni and fans."

Last October made known their plan to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 2023. The was no mention of the Sun Belt in Friday's statement. However, it seems almost a certainty that ODU will be scheduling sports in the Sun Belt in the upcoming 2022-23 seasons.

Marshall and Southern Mississippi made similar statements on Friday in regards to terminating their C-USA membership on June 30, 2022.