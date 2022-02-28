ODU to file an injunction against Conference USA litigation

The Monarchs plan to leave C-USA at the end of June and begin their affiliation with the Sun Belt Conference

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU and two other schools are still hoping to end their affiliation with Conference USA on June 30 this summer and then start their journey with the Sun Belt Conference. With that in mind, ODU issued a statement today that started like this, "Conference USA has filed improper arbitration demands against three departing member Universities seeking to litigate the Universities' withdrawal from the conference."

The statement went on to say, "The arbitration demands are unlawful for several reasons and ODU is seeking relief in Norfolk Circuit Court in order to stay and enjoin the proceeding. Once a stay is in place, the parties can discuss any remaining issues related to ODU's move to the Sun Belt Conference."

The first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.