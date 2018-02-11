In their one exhibition game of the preseason, ODU basketball beat Virginia Wesleyan 83-54 on Thursday night at the Constant Center.

With a lot of new faces, it was a good chance for the Monarchs to work on their chemistry before the real thing starts next week.

ODU will be counting on returning guards, Ahmad Caver and B.J. Stith to carry the load most nights.

Caver did just that against the Marlins as he scored a game high 28 points.

The Monarchs open the regular season at home next Tuesday night with Navy.

© 2018 WVEC