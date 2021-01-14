ODU Women's Volleyball: delivery date January 22nd

It's a new sport for the Monarchs and it's been two years in the making.

ODU is all ready for the birth of a new sport. The due date on ODU women's volleyball is January 22nd. That's the first game for the Monarchs startup program.

The project has been two years in the making. ODU hired Fred Chao as the team's head coach back in February 2019. He started from the ground up and had plenty of help along the way.

As you imagine, recruiting for something that barely existed was quite a challenge. It was a tough sell for some. Coach Chao says, "People wanted to say, 'what's the culture of the team?' They want to be part of something. They want to come into something. They want to say, 'Hey, I was a part of this' and that's where we had to say, 'Look, you're not going to be part of anything, you have to be it.'"

It seems everyone on the team now has totally bought into the project. According to Chao, "That challenge has been accepted and the weight of that realization has been demonstrated every day in practice. They have not take a day off, a session off."

The team get to practice and play in the newly renovated ODU Volleyball Center.

That first game is at home with George Mason. It is the first of three home games in three days. Only family and friends allowed at the first two matches. The public is welcome on a very limited basis for the Sunday, January 24th game with Delaware State.