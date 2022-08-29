ODU vs. Virginia Tech | What to know about the game day special on 13News Now+

The "VT vs ODU: Back to Ballard" special will air on 13News Now+ on Friday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs and Hokies will go head to head this Friday at S.B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since ODU pulled off the biggest upset in program history by beating Virginia Tech 49-35.

This will also mark the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1. Tech is said to be favored between 8.5 to 10 points.

Virginia Tech hired Head Coach Brent Pry just a year ago, while this year marks Ricky Rahne's second season as Old Dominion head coach. Pry and Rahne are good friends after sharing the sideline as coaching staff at Vanderbilt and again at Penn State.

Needless to say, Friday's game will be a big one!

The game starts at 7 p.m. at ODU. Watch our special pregame show, "VT vs ODU: Back to Ballard," starting at 3 p.m. on 13News Now+, our free streaming app available on Roku and Amazon Firestick.

What to expect in our 13News Now+ pregame show:

Our pregame coverage will feature the following live guests:

Aaron Rouse, a Virginia Beach councilman and former Virginia Tech player

Vince Hall, a former Virginia Tech player

Dr. Wood Selig, the ODU Athletic Director

We'll also have interviews with both teams' coaches and some players.

The audience -- the cornhole games, the family feuds, the foam finger culture -- is a big part of this standoff, too. Ahead of the game, our sports team will be giving you the atmosphere with tailgaters and guests who are out to support both schools.

If you don't have Roku or Amazon Fire TV, you can catch the pregame show on our YouTube page.