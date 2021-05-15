ODU wins slugfest in first game of last baseball homestand

The Monarchs overpowered Western Kentucky 14-8 to begin the final four game series at home.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University baseball scored five runs in the third inning and featured two more big innings to deliver a 14-8 win over Western Kentucky in game one of the final Conference USA regular season series.

“We were ready to go offensively, putting up 14 runs on a Friday. It was a good offensive performance for us,” ODU head coach Chris Finwood said. “Give them credit for getting back in it, but give our guys credit, once they made it 8-7 we took it back after that. It wasn’t a day where the ball was flying, we had to manufacture some runs and we did a good job of that.”

The Monarchs got on the board first when Kyle Battle led off with a double, moved to third on a Kenny Levari ground out and scored on a Carter Trice ground out.

ODU pushed its lead to 6-0 with a five-spot in the third. Matt Coutney worked a bases loaded walk to score Carter Trice, who doubled to lead off the inning, to make the score 2-0 and Tommy Bell drilled a two-run double for a 4-0 ODU lead. Ryan Teschko singled to score a run and Battle followed with a sacrifice fly for the sixth run of the inning.

WKU got back in the game in the fourth when Mike Phipps hit a two-run homer, and the Hilltoppers scored two more in the fifth.

ODU stormed back with three runs in the fifth to push the lead to 8-4. Matt Coutney led off the inning with a bunt single, and then three-straight ODU batters were hit by a pitch, as Teschko’s plunking scored Coutney. Levari followed with a sac fly and Trice singled home Tommy Bell for the 8-4 lead.

The Hilltoppers again battled back with four in the sixth, but so did the Monarchs. Brock Gagliardi led off the inning with a towering home run to right. Later in the inning, Teschko delivered a two-run single and Levari knocked in his second RBI of the day with a single.

Bell capped the scoring in the eighth with a blast to left field for the final 14-8 score.

Bell and Gagliardi each had three hits for the Monarchs, as Bell drove in three and Teschko knocked in four.