ODU women elminated in C-USA quarterfinals by North Texas

ODU squandered many of the nine turnovers the Monarchs forced in the fourth quarter.



"We'd come down and bobble the ball out of bounds," Milton-Jones said. "We'd come down and put a shot up with two or three people on us rather than get it out to wide open shooters.



"I think we were doing everything in desperation. We rushed things."



Milton-Jones said she was in awe of Wayne's courage.



"Wheezy is our foundation, our heart and our soul," she said, referring to Wayne's nickname. "And I told her in the final huddle we had on the court, 'you're just built differently.' I salute you today for being a wounded warrior and still able to come out and give something,



"We put her in, and miraculous things happened. We actually had a chance to win the game. My goodness, I love her, I love her."



Milton-Jones did not consent to her playing until ODU's training and medical staff approved.



"I did it all for my love of basketball and for my team," Wayne said. "You do everything you can to try to win."



ODU grabbed an early five-point lead and trailed by one at the half. But then Gamez caught fire.



She made four three-pointers in a two-minute stretch that gave the Mean Green a 56-50 lead, and then her fifth and final three-pointer of the period built the lead to 19, 53-34.



Gamez had 18 points in the third quarter and a game high 29 points.



Amari Young trimmed the margin to 15 with two baskets in the final minute of the third quarter, but even that was just too much for ODU to overcome.



Iggy Allen, the senior transfer from Florida Atlantic, led ODU with 20 points and added four steals. Young scored 17 and Mariah Adams had 12 and seven assists.



"Even in defeat, I'm so proud of my team and everything they accomplished," Milton-Jones said.



"Special things happened this season. We had an overhaul, adding 10 new players to the roster. Then, you have me in my second year as a coach. There was a lot of newness that's involved, so much change.



"Usually, it's hard to get to the top of the mountain when you have so many obstacles. But we came together and made everything work



"For us to say we had 23 wins this season, with a completely new roster, a completely new coaching staff, what these young ladies did is just amazing."



Although Monarch fans were outnumbered in the arena, the Monarchs had some some high-profile supporters. Former ODU All-American Nancy Lieberman attended the game, as did the men's basketball team, which was eliminated from the tournament Wednesday night.



"Isn't it awesome that you have a legend of her status come support your squad?" Milton-Jones said. "That's pretty damn cool.



"And the men's basketball team, that's beautiful. That's (coach) Jeff Jones. He's a classy guy. He's always going to do something that represents the university well. That touches me."