Shorthanded ODU women fall in double OT to Charlotte

Down to just four players on the court in overtime, the Monarchs lost 102-95

In its second overtime contest in as many games, the Monarchs, who played with only four players after the first minute of the first overtime period, dropped a heart-wrenching 102-95 contest to Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

Junior Amari Young put together a career night, recorded both a career-high 24 points and 24 rebounds, just four rebounds shy of Inge Nissen's 28 rebounds in 1977 and 78. The achievement also marked the fifth-most boards tallied in a contest by a Monarch.

ODU (6-7, 3-6 C-USA) rallied from four points down in the final 14 seconds of regulation to tie up the contest, 75-75 via a Mariah Adams triple and three sank free throws from Aziah Hudson.

"Outside of having to finish both overtime periods with just four players, I have to commend our players for allowing us to have a chance to win," expressed head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. "We had stellar performances from Amari. She hasn't seen the court since January 16th and for her to come back and have 24 points and 24 rebounds, it just shows how gifted she is as a player."

ODU opened the first quarter of play dominating offensively, shooting 50 percent and holding the 49ers (7-7, 6-3 C-USA) to just five field goals and shooting just 36 percent. Maggie Robinson paced the field, recording six points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action. At the end of the first quarter, ODU led, 22-13.

The Monarchs put together another solid quarter in the second. Young got hot from the floor, shooting 50 percent, going 5-for-10 and accounting for 11 of the Monarchs 21 points that quarter. With under two minutes to play in the second quarter, Robinson drained back-to-back free throws to give ODU a 14-point advantage over the 49ers and ODU's biggest lead of the contest. The Monarchs went into the break with a 43-31 lead over Charlotte.

ODU and Charlotte traded baskets for the first six minutes of the third quarter. The 49ers were able to close in on ODU's lead via an 8-4 run to end the quarter, despite shooting just 22 percent in the quarter. Despite not scoring in the first half, Morris got hot in the third quarter, pacing the Monarchs offensively with eight points and three offensive boards.

Morris opened the fourth quarter with a bucket to make it 59-51 in favor of ODU. Not long after, the 49ers were able to catch up to the Monarchs, knotting up the contest, 64-64 at the 4:41 mark. Charlotte then sparked a 5-0 run, which was quickly halted by a Hudson triple. ODU continued its response with a 6-2 run to close the quarter and send the contest to overtime.

Prior to fouling out, freshman Ash'a Thompson drilled a triple to give ODU an early lead in the first minute of the initial overtime. The first overtime period was not enough to decide the contest, sending the Monarchs and 49ers to a second, five minute overtime period, knotted up, 90-90.

The 49ers took control in the second overtime period, opening the frame with a 4-0 run prior to Adams draining a three-point field goal with under four minutes to play, allowing ODU to trail by just one. Charlotte responded via a Dara Pearson layup but the Monarchs responded with a Hudson bucket. The 49ers finished the period with a 6-0 run, handing ODU its second straight loss in overtime.