ODU women have a successful Senior Night & get a share of the lead in the Sun Belt

By winning 71-65 over Appalachian State, the Monarchs close out its home schedule Saturday with a rivalry game against James Madison.

NORFOLK, Va. — It was Senior Night Thursday for the Old Dominion women's basketball team, and when it really counted, when the Monarchs had to have points, three seniors delivered.



Brianna Jackson had 19 points and nine rebounds, Amari Young 14 points, 15 rebounds and three steals and Kaye Clark 12 points and seven rebounds as the Monarchs edged Appalachian State, 71-65, before a Chartway Arena crowd of 1,733.



Jackson, the 6-foot-3 forward from Princess Anne High in Virginia Beach, played perhaps her best game of the season, and certainly her best fourth quarter – she had 10 points and four rebounds in the final period. Clark also came up big with seven points and five offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.



The victory, combined with Coastal Carolina's 99-97 upset victory at Troy, moved the Monarchs into a three-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference with three games left to play.



ODU (19-9 overall, 11-4 Sun Belt) is tied with Troy (16-10, 11-4) and James Madison (21-6, 11-4). ODU ends its home season Saturday at 2 p.m. with a rivalry game against JMU.



The top four teams at the end of the season get a double bye into the Sun Belt Tournament, held Feb. 28 through March 6 in Pensacola, Florida.



The victory gave ODU a measure of revenge for an 81-55 beatdown the Mountaineers laid on ODU on Jan. 5 in Boone, North Carolina.



The Monarchs were without Young, who was with her family in North Augusta, South Carolina. Her father, Al Young, died on Dec. 23, and head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said her team was devastated over Young's loss.

The Monarchs lost at JMU by 14 two nights later and they have since won 11 of their last 13 games.



The Monarchs were red hot when they hit the floor and took an 11-3 lead five minutes into the game, forcing App State to take a timeout.



Young made it a 15-7 lead with a steal and a layup – she had six points and seven rebounds in the first quarter. But the adrenaline wore off and App State got right back into the game with two three-pointers and a layup to take a 16-15 lead.



ODU led at the half, 31-25, but trailed, 45-44 at the end of the third quarter, and the game would not be decided until the final seconds.



The score was 59-all with 3:15 left when Young took a pass and powered in a layup that gave ODU the lead for good, 61-59. She was fouled and missed the free throw, but Jackson grabbed the rebound and was fouled and made two to give ODU a four-point lead.



Jackson then grabbed a missed shot and put it back in to push the lead to six, 65-59, with 1:17 left.