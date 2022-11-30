ODU women impressive in win over Temple in Anne Donovan Classic

NORFOLK, Va. — The competition was much better Wednesday night than it was during Old Dominion's last women's basketball game. But the Monarchs were also much better.



Playing with more energy and shooting far better than they did in Sunday's victory over Coppin State, the Monarchs rolled past Temple, 77-65, in the annual Anne Donovan Classic.



Coach Delisha Milton-Jones was ecstatic about her team's performance.



"We've been trying to find our chemistry, to find our identity on the court," she said. "I've been begging for this to come out of our players. The preparation we put in this week was apparent on the court tonight."



ODU (4-3) has been up and down in the early season, which isn't unusual given that a majority of the team is composed of transfers. But Milton-Jones let them know in practice she expected them to get their collective act together.



"Everyone on the court is going to play with pride, play with energy," she said.



"They're going to give their all and it's something I'm going to demand and if you're not giving it, you can sit your behind on the bench and watch the game.



"There's going to be no negotiation, no compromise when it comes to playing with pride and passion."



ODU out-rebounded Temple (2-5), 46-30, in a physical game that at times was chippy.



It also helped that ODU found its shooting eye. The Monarchs have been plagued in the early season with poor shooting, especially from the foul line, but were red hot against Temple.



The Monarchs were 21 of 22 from the foul line and made eight of 20 three-point shots.



"We had been giving up 10 points a game from the foul line," Milton-Jones said.



Fifth-year senior Amari Young, who has often struggled from the foul line, was 8-for-8 and scored 16 points in just 16 minutes and 39 seconds. She was in foul trouble much of the game before fouling out with 3:53 left.



Makayla Dickens, the graduate transfer from Boston College, hit double figures for the first time since ODU's opener, with 18 points, and made 4-of-8 three-point shots.



Point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who played 34 minutes, had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.



Temple kept it reasonably close through three quarters, trailing 55-49 at the end of the third period. ODU then quickly blew the game open.



Dickens made two free throws, Jatyjia Jones a three pointer, McLaughlin a turnaround jump shot, Young two free throws and Dickens a jump shot to build the lead to 17 less than four minutes into the fourth quarter.



"I felt like this game could be a huge turning point for us," said Dickens, who attended Virginia Beach's Princess Anne High School with ODU teammate Brianna Jackson (seven points, five rebounds, one blocked shot).



"Being 3-3 isn't so great. I think winning this game could help shift the momentum for us and give us some confidence. It was a really important game to win."



There was a twist to the Anne Donovan Classic, which pays homage to the late ODU All-American.



It was announced on Wednesday that ODU alums Wally and Linda Haislip, who have donated millions of dollars to the University and its athletic program, funded a $350,000 endowed scholarship in Donovan's name.



Haislips Give Back to a University That Gave So Much to Them



The Haislips joined several ODU officials and five of Donovan's siblings at midcourt for a ceremony between the first and second quarters.



Kathleen Donovan, Michele Donovan DiPiano, Kevin Donovan, Patrice Donovan O'Donnell and Mary Donovan Grab came from all across the country to be there. John Donovan, who lives in California, could not attend.



Former ODU coach Wendy Larry also attended.



Anne Donovan, who passed away in 2018, was the youngest in the Donovan family. Kathleen, who is the oldest, played basketball at Georgetown in the 1960s, when players wore skirts and could not dribble across half court.



By the time Anne enrolled at ODU, Title IX had changed the game and the family watched in awe one night as Anne and her teammates played the Soviet Union national team before a sellout crowd at Scope.



"Title IX changed everything," she said.



The sisters gather every fall for a few days and did so earlier this week in Virginia Beach.



"Anne came with us every fall," she said. "We really miss her."



Milton-Jones, who played for Donovan when she coached the 2008 Olympic team, said she was "thinking about Anne all night."



"I think a lot about Anne when I walk the halls here," she added. "It almost seems like I can feel the essence of her here.



"I think it's important for her family to know that she's still remembered here, that we love her deeply and appreciate everything she did for this university, this community and the game of women's basketball."