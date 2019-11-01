NORFOLK, Va. — Behind a season-best offensive performance, the Old Dominion women's basketball team dominated Florida Atlantic, 87-53, on Thursday evening at the Ted Constant Center.

Old Dominion (10-5, 1-2) set season highs in points (87), threes made (13), three-point percentage (46.4%) and assists (18).The 13 threes made also tied a program record, while the 87 points were the most scored during head coach Nikki McCray-Penson's tenure.

"Our team was determined to come out and redeem themselves from last weekend. When we have everybody clicking on all cylinders, you can see it in this game tonight, we dominate." -Coach McCray

Victoria Morris led five Monarchs in double figures with a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the opening quarter. The 20-point game was Morris' second of the season and the fifth of her young career. Amari Young recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Edwardsand Aziah Hudson both had 16 points, while Maggie Robinson added 11.

It marked the first time ODU had five players in double figures since February of 2016. The Monarchs shot 48 percent as a team, while holding Florida Atlantic (3-13, 0-3) to just 31 percent from the field and 18 percent from beyond the arc. Up next, ODU hosts FIU on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at The Ted.