NORFOLK, Va. — In front of a crowd of 6,314, the Old Dominion women's basketball team defeated UTEP, 78-59, on the Eighth Annual Education Day on Thursday morning at the Ted Constant Center.

Old Dominion (14-5, 5-2) opened the game on an 11-1 run and never looked back to record its fifth straight conference victory.

Five Monarchs reached double figures, led by Amari Young, who tied her career high with 17 points. Ajah Wayne recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Taylor Edwards added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

ODU is now 9-1 all-time in Education Day games. Nearly 5,000 students from Norfolk Public Schools and additional local elementary schools were in attendance.

"Great atmosphere. I'm glad our young ladies were able to experience this. Today was about the impact and I hope that the students went away saying they would like to be like one of our players, because that's what it is all about." - Coach McCray

Rounding out the double-figure scorers for ODU, Aziah Hudson finished with 11 points and Victoria Morris had 10. The Monarchs outscored UTEP (4-15, 1-5) in the paint, 32-18, and forced the Miners into 15 turnovers, while committing a season-low seven. Up next, the Monarchs host UTSA on Saturday at 4 p.m.