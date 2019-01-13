NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion women's basketball team drained a program-record 14 three-pointers and scored the most points in a conference game since 2004 in a 95-68 win over FIU on Saturday afternoon at the Ted Constant Center.

The record-breaking performance from beyond the arc comes just one game after Old Dominion (11-5, 2-2) tied the school record with 13 threes against Florida Atlantic on Thursday. ODU also set season highs in FG percentage (58.7%), 3PT percentage (51.9%) and assists (22).

The Monarchs led FIU (3-14, 0-4) by a score of 28-13 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 53-30 at the half. The Panthers briefly cut the lead 18 early in the third quarter, but ODU would lead by 20+ for a majority of the second half.

"We're growing in the sense of guarding people, sharing the basketball and hitting shots. This weekend, we got back to playing fundamental basketball and we got our mojo back." -Coach McCray

Victoria Morris led six Monarchs in double figures with 20 points, her second consecutive 20+ scoring game. Taylor Edwards, Aziah Hudson and Ajah Wayne all finished with 11 points, while Maggie Robinsonand Amari Young each added 10. Hannah Sadler also had a career-high seven points off the bench. Up next, the Monarchs head south for a C-USA road trip at LA Tech and Southern Miss next weekend.