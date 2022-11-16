ODU women start strong at SB Ballard, topple Tribe

The Monarchs used a dominant 3rd quarter to pull away in their first home game of the season

NORFOLK, Va. — A major component of the Golden State Warriors reigning basketball dynasty has been dominant, suffocating, volcanic 3rd quarters. The Dubs come out of the locker room and crush souls, especially at home.

The ODU women's basketball team must have been feeling like gold tonight.

The Monarchs 2022-23 home opener started as a back and forth affair with the William and Mary Tribe. The home team went into the locker room with a 25-23 lead after losing the second quarter by 3.

Then the 3rd quarter happened. ODU got out on the break. Amari Young's athleticism, Jordan McLaughlin's pressure on both ends of the floor, a dominant stretch from Brianna Jackson, the Monarch's blitzed the visiting team to the tune of a 17-7 quarter. They would never relinquish control, winning 59-43.

The loss was the first of the season for William and Mary, led by Sydney Wagner with 12 points and three 3's.

Young buoyed the Monarchs with 12 points, McLaughlin pitched in 11 and Jackson finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds and just 1 missed shot.