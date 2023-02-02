ODU women tops Southern Miss for their 2nd in a row

Virginia Beach's Makayla Dickens led the Monarchs with 16 points as they won 65-55 over the Lady Eagles.

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Southern Miss women's basketball falls at home and for the second time in two games in a 65-55 decision to Old Dominion. The Lady Eagles shot 40 percent from the field but were still outpaced by the Monarch's 50 percent performance.

The Lady Eagles fell to 14-8 and 7-4 in Sun Belt play after a turnover-filled night.

Old Dominion (15-9, 7-4 Sun Belt) then rattled off the next eight points of the day, to take an 8-4 lead at the first media time out. Southern Miss trailed 16-10 in the first quarter after a 4-of-12 shooting performance to ODU's 7-of-12 mark.