ODU women tops Southern Miss for their 2nd in a row

Virginia Beach's Makayla Dickens led the Monarchs with 16 points as they won 65-55 over the Lady Eagles.
Credit: Southern Mississippi Athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Southern Miss women's basketball falls at home and for the second time in two games in a 65-55 decision to Old Dominion. The Lady Eagles shot 40 percent from the field but were still outpaced by the Monarch's 50 percent performance. 

The Lady Eagles fell to 14-8 and 7-4 in Sun Belt play after a turnover-filled night.  

Old Dominion (15-9, 7-4 Sun Belt) then rattled off the next eight points of the day, to take an 8-4 lead at the first media time out. Southern Miss trailed 16-10 in the first quarter after a 4-of-12 shooting performance to ODU's 7-of-12 mark. 

The 55-point performance is the 12th time this season the Lady Eagles have finished with fewer than 60 points.  ODU was led by Makayla Dickens with 16 points.

