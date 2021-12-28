Two ODU women's basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

It is unclear if, and when, the games will be rescheduled.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University's women's basketball team announced Tuesday that two of their games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within ODU's program.

The organization shared the news on its website, saying the games scheduled from Dec. 30 and January 1 have been affected.

The women were scheduled to take on Florida International University (FIU) on Dec. 30, and Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Jan. 1.

It is unclear if and when the games will be rescheduled, but if they are set up for home games, tickets for the original dates will be honored.

If the games are not rescheduled, or they are scheduled to take place away from ODU, ticketholders will get information later on the next steps.