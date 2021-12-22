ODU women's hot streak hits 8 straight

Iggy Allen led the Monarchs with a game high 22 points as they held off the Owls 71-68.

Monarchs head coach, Delisha Milton-Jones got an early holiday gift in the form of a win as Old Dominion capture their final non-conference over Temple 71-68. The victory was their eighth in a row as they improved to 10-2.

This was one of ODU's closest contest during their current streak. Before that they had won their previous seven by double digits including the last three by an average of 35. The Monarchs trailed by four at halftime before tying things at 30-30 behind an Ajah Wayne layup. She finished with 13.