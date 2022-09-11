ODU Women's soccer wins Sun Belt, draws UNC in NCAA tourney

After a thrilling run through their conference tournament, the Monarchs head to Chapel Hill with dreams of slaying Goliath

NORFOLK, Va. — November started with a bang for the Old Dominion women's soccer team.

On the 2nd they opened the Sun Belt conference tournament in Foley, Alabama with a 1-0 over 3 seed Arkansas State. Two days later they took down 3 time reigning conference champion South Alabama via penalty kicks after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer. The extra time must have suited them, because two days later they beat JMU 4-3 in double overtime in the championship game.

"To win a final 4-3 is just not something you do very often because the kids have no legs left,' said coach Angie Hind.

They returned to Norfolk with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, and just a day later watched the selection show together. What seemed a moment for the Monarchs to catch their breath, quickly turned into a impending trip to battle Goliath.

North Carolina has won 21 of the 40 women's soccer national championship games. They've never missed the tourney and only 4 times have they not won the ACC. Between 1982 and 2000 they won 16 championships and count Mia Hamm amongst their alumni. The school currently sits at number 2 in the NCAA coaches poll and are a 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.