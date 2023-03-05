ODU women's tennis "running it back" to the NCAA tournament

The Monarchs won two straight Conference USA titles and have followed it up with Sun Belt title in their first year in the new conference.

NORFOLK, Va. — On the heels of the Old Dominion men’s tennis team clinching the conference title one week ago, the ODU women ran it back for a title of their own on Sunday.

“We’re pretty proud of this one. I believe this is the fourth year in a row we’ve made the NCAA tournament, it would have been five had COVID not happened,’” said Head Coach Dominic Manilla. “We have a pattern of making the NCAA tournament and we’re very proud of that.”

The Monarchs won two straight Conference USA titles and have followed it up with Sun Belt title in their first year in the new conference where they posted a perfect 10-0 record. It’s the first time in school history both the men and the women’s programs are headed to the NCAA in the same year.

“Our programs are all very close here. We all hang out. We’re very excited to go down there at the same time,” said Manilla.

Better yet, the two programs can carpool! Both are in the same region and will begin their journey for a national title at the University of North Carolina this weekend.

“The men always bring an awesome level of energy to event and we’re kind of a quiet forward focused groups.”

Sustained excellence is something the women are very familiar with. Not only is it their third straight conference title, but in the Sun Belt tournament they also only lost two sets in three matches at the before sweeping rival James Madison 4-0.

“We’re happy to add to the Cup that we fight for ODU vs. JMU and we were very happy about that win.”

But no matter how much success they’ve had, they still enter the tournament with a chip on their shoulder.

“We don’t really look at a brand when we’re playing, we match up against the players like we play against any other team. We don’t care where you’re from. We’re trying to beat you.”