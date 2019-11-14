NORFOLK, Va. — After ODU beat Loyola of Maryland 62-53, Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones was not a happy camper as he said, "We played in the second half like we practiced yesterday, not very good. We're happy to get the win. It's embarrassing to get outhustled and outplayed the way we were in the second half."

The first half was all good. Malik Curry and Jason Wade provided the spark and ODU lead by 19 at halftime.

The Greyhounds cut the lead to seven in the second half. Xavier Green came to life just in time with under six minutes to play. He finished with 11 points. Curry led the team with 19 points and 6 assists.

The Monarchs move to (2-1) on the season and take to the road to play Northeastern on Saturday.