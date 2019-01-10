NORFOLK, Va. — For the third game in a row, Old Dominion more than hangs tough with an opponent, only to have it slip through their hands due to mistakes. It's something that head coach, Bobby Wilder says comes down to the basics. "It's just being able to finish in the 4th quarter", he says. "What it comes down to is one or two more plays. If we make those one or two more plays than the result is going to be different."

The Monarchs put scares into Virginia Tech and 18th ranked Virginia on the road, and then rallied from 17-3 down to East Carolina and fell short 24-21. Wilder remains positive about the season. "We just got to stick to the process. We've got to do a better job with the ball."