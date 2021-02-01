Curry scores 27 to carry Old Dominion over FIU 71-66

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Florida International defeated Old Dominion 82-67 on Friday.

MIAMI — Malik Curry had 27 points as Old Dominion narrowly defeated Florida International 71-66 on Saturday. Curry came up with five steals but turned it over eight times.

A.J. Oliver II had 14 points for Old Dominion (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA).

Florida International totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Radshad Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (7-3, 1-1). Eric Lovett added 11 points. Antonio Daye, Jr. had five steals but turned it over eight times.