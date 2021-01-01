ODU women drop C-USA opener to FIU

The Monarchs led throughout the first three quarters, until the Panthers managed to hold ODU to just 12 points in the final quarter of play and pull ahead.



Junior Amari Young and senior Victoria Morris each compiled 21 points, which led the team in scoring. Young went 9-of-13 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds, while Morris went 6-of-14, draining two triples and grabbed a season-high five boards.



"Today's game was one where it turned into a track meet and we never could find our rhythm defensively, explained head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. "We definitely don't have a problem with scoring the ball but how are we going to put together a string of stops when the other team has their offensive side going just as well as we do."



In the first period, FIU jumped out to a 22-14 lead, but the culmination of a Dejah Carter layup, two Young baskets, a Morris trey and jumper and two-made free throws, took ODU to a 27-26 edge heading into the second quarter.



ODU and FIU traded baskets in the second quarter, both compiling 24 points in 10 minutes of play, which resulted in five lead changes. At the break, ODU led the Panthers by just one point.



The Monarchs outscored FIU, 22-18 in the third quarter. In that 10 minutes of action, FIU turned the ball over seven times while ODU scored nine points off of those Panther turnovers. Redshirt freshman Mackenzie Smith went three-for-three from the field during that third quarter stretch. Smith's layup in the final four seconds of the third quarter helped give ODU a five-point lead heading into the final frame of play.



With the help of an Aziah Hudson triple, ODU jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. The Panthers then fought back to compile nine unanswered points and tied up the contest with 5:46 left in regulation. ODU regained the lead once more with a Carter layup, but FIU pushed ahead in the final two minutes of play. Hudson's final three-point field goal came with 54 seconds left on the clock but it was not enough to take back control.



"While we had good contributions from several players, we still have to look at the fact that we are not defending at the rate that we need to defend in order for us to walk away victorious within these games."