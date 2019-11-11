NORFOLK, Va. — Not all losses are created equal. ODU let a 23-10 lead get away in their loss to Texas-San Antonio Saturday. It had to be the toughest loss in their nine game losing streak.

The fans are frustrated. When asked at his Monday press conference what he would say to the ODU faithful, head coach Bobby Wilder said, "I would tell them just stick with us. We're a young team. We're injured right now. We finally have the quarterback we believe will lead this team into the future. This team will not stop fighting."

The Monarchs have a bye this week. The following Saturday they are on the road at Middle Tennessee.