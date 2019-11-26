NORFOLK, Va. — With each loss, the questions get a little tougher for the Bobby Wilder media gathering on Mondays. He always steps up the plate and hasn't lost his positive attitude in spite of the 10 straight losses.

The toughest one this week was a question about what Wilder has done to prove he is the guy to lead the program going forward. Wilder mentioned how he stressed to the administration before the season even started with all the changes in the coaching staff and with new players, that as he told it, "May take us to year two of this reload as I called it, for us to be as productive as I want to be."

Tough question number two was has if he considered that the final game of the season Saturday might be his last with ODU. His answer, "No, I'm not thinking like that at all. I'm thinking like that's the stepping stone to continue to build for what is going to be a great football team in 2020."